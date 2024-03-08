President of Malta begins three-day visit to Ghana

Dr. George William Vella

The President of Malta, Dr. George William Vella, is set to arrive in Ghana on Thursday evening, embarking on a three-day state visit aimed at bolstering cooperation and strengthening ties between the two nations.

Accompanied by his wife, Miriam, and a delegation comprising public servants and representatives from the private sector, President Vella's visit is anticipated to facilitate engagements with Ghana's private sector, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade relations.



Upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, President Vella and his delegation will be received by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials at the Jubilee Lounge.



Subsequently, President Vella is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House on Friday, followed by a joint press conference.



An elaborate state banquet is also planned in honor of President Vella at the Presidency on Friday evening, reflecting the significance of his visit.

During his time in Ghana, President Vella is slated to meet with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, further fostering diplomatic ties.



Additionally, President Vella and his wife will visit the HopeXchange Medical Centre in Kumasi, established through collaboration between a Maltese non-governmental organization and Ghana, showcasing the health cooperation initiatives between the two nations.



President Vella's visit is expected to conclude on Sunday when he departs Ghana, having contributed to the deepening of diplomatic relations and cooperation between Malta and Ghana.