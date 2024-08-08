Presidential debate: Alan will floor Bawumia – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Jantuah suggested that Bawumia would struggle, even against his own party's Alan Kyerematen

Source: 3news

Former CPP General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah has predicted that NPP's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be defeated in the upcoming presidential debate.

She criticized Bawumia, claiming he lacks substantial messages due to his perceived failures as vice president.



Jantuah suggested that Bawumia would struggle, even against his own party's Alan Kyerematen.

In contrast, Sophia Akuffo from the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) defended the debate, emphasizing its role in showcasing candidates' policies, competence, and vision.



The IEA will host debates in October and November to help voters make informed choices for the December 7 elections.



