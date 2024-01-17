Prez Akufo-Addo reveals reason why he's ignored development in Ekumfi

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted that he overlooked development initiatives in Ekumfi because the constituency voted Francis Ato Cudjoe out of parliament in the 2020 elections.

The president conveyed his dissatisfaction with the voting pattern during an interaction with traditional leaders from Ekumfi at the Jubilee House.



Expressing disappointment in the outcome that led to Ato Cudjoe's removal from Ghana's Parliament, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that, despite appointing him as a Deputy Minister, the constituents voted him out.

"Ato Cudjoe was your MP, and I made him a Deputy Minister, and you voted him out in the last elections. Because of that, I did not pay attention to development in your area, I have to be honest with you, but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it," the president stated during the meeting.



The traditional leaders visited the Jubilee House to appeal for developmental projects to enhance the living standards of their people. Responding to their plea, President Akufo-Addo assured them that, despite his initial disappointment, he would make efforts to address the developmental needs of the area.