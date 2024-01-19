News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Please tell your friends and colleagues that GhanaWeb.com has moved to GhanaWeb.live
Share the link with your friends and colleagues
Menu
News
0

Prime Minister Tag: I have influence, not power – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko Gabby Otchere Darko12121222112 Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

Fri, 19 Jan 2024 Source: mynewgh

Cousin of the President of Ghana, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko says he is not as powerful as people think.

He says what he has as an individual is influence and not power like a lot of poeple in Ghana think.

“I don’t have power, what I have is influence. You Bola Ray you’ve come to me for meto get some things done. You and I go back a long way so I have influence. A powerful person is one who takes decisions and who can make things happen.

Someone with influence will try to persuade but at the end of the day, the responsibility is not with me but with the person who makes decisions. The influence that I have, I was able to arrange for you to have a meeting when you came to me,” he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

Source: mynewgh
Related Articles: