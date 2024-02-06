Prioritise legacy over wealth – Yaa Naa tells Mahama

John Dramani Mahama with Yaa Naa

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, has delivered a strong message to the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, cautioning him against the pursuit of personal wealth and assets if re-elected in the 2024 elections.

During a courtesy visit by John Mahama to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II emphasised the importance of prioritising a lasting legacy over material accumulation upon assuming power again.



Addressing the former president, Naa Jacob Mahama, speaking on behalf of the Yaa Naa, said “I believe you’re not coming to make more money for your family, but to leave a legacy that not only your children will be proud of. But will pave the way for them wherever they may find themselves in the future when you are long gone to your maker.”



In addition to urging Mahama to focus on a meaningful legacy, the Overlord of Dagbon cautioned him about discerning genuine allies from opportunistic individuals who might undermine his government if he secures victory in the 2024 elections.

“The most important thing for you at this stage of your political life is to be able to tell who your true friends are from the opportunistic ones. You were there once, and it shouldn’t be difficult for you to understand,” advised Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II.



John Mahama commenced his 'Building Ghana Tour' on Monday, February 5, 2024, starting with engagements in Mion, Gushegu, and Yendi constituencies within the Northern Region.



The second day of the tour encompasses activities in the four constituencies within the Tamale Township, namely Tamale Central, Tamale North, Tamale South, and Sagnarigu constituencies.