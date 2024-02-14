Prison officer dies hours after falling sick during 6th March parade rehearsal

Lance Corporal Paul Badu

Source: 3news

A 40-year-old Prison officer, Lance Corporal Paul Badu has died 48 hours after reporting sick during 6th March rehearsal parade at the prison park in Koforidua.

He was said to have left the parade line on Thursday February 8, 2024, during the rehearsal for health care at the Prison Clinic.



Health officers at the clinic quickly referred him to the Koforidua Central Hospital for emergency care but passed on Saturday February 10.



Public Relations Officer of the Koforidua Prisons, DSP Ezekiel Korletey confirmed the death.



“He left the line on Thursday during the rehearsals. He was examined at the prison clinic, they quickly rushed him to the Koforidua Central Hospital when they realised his situation wasn’t stable,” the PRO said.

He added “he was doing well until he passed on Saturday evening. We suspect his Blood Pressure went high. We are yet to get official report on cause of death from the hospital.”



He left behind a wife and two young children.



This year, the National 6th March parade would be held in the Eastern Region.



Both the security services and school children have been busy rehearsing to showcase their marching skills in full swing.