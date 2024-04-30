Private schools threaten to boycott BECE and WASSCE over registration fee hike

Students in an exam hall

The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has issued a warning, stating their intent to boycott the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) if the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) raises registration fees without consulting them.

Currently, students from private schools pay GH¢465 and GH¢214 for WASSCE and BECE respectively. GNAPS is urging the government to recognize low-fee private schools as essential components of social intervention aimed at educating children in underserved communities and provide them with corresponding support.



The announcement was made during the launch of a Pre-Tertiary Private Schools Manifesto, where key challenges facing Ghana's private school education were highlighted.



Speaking to the press, Professor Damasus Tuurosong, the National President of GNAPS, called for the extension of the Free Senior High School policy to include private schools. He advocated for the removal of the 30% priority placement system and urged the government to cover the examination registration fees for private school candidates, similar to their counterparts in public schools.

Tuurosong further urged for revisions to the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023) to reduce regulatory charges and the elimination of burdensome taxes affecting private school businesses.



GNAPS warned of potential action if their concerns were disregarded, stating that they would boycott next year's BECE if WAEC failed to negotiate fee increases with them in advance.