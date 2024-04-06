Prof. Agyeman-Duah calls for mental health check for high-ranking officials in Ghana

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former senior governance advisor at the UN, has emphasized the need for Ghana to adopt practices from countries like Malaysia, where selecting leaders with integrity is paramount for public office.

During an interview on the Asaase Radio, Agyeman-Duah discussed Ghana's recent ranking as the fifth best-governed country in Africa and highlighted the importance of prioritizing the mental state of potential leaders, as outlined in the 1992 Constitution.



He underscored the necessity of scrutinizing the mental fitness of individuals seeking public office, citing concerns that some candidates may pose a risk to society if their mental state is not adequately assessed.



"For instance, the Constitution says if you want to be president you have to be a citizen, not below forty years and of sane mind. The last requirement, I don’t know if we have ever tested the minds of those who want to seek public office.

"...I’m saying that because we don’t scrutinise potential leaders [not only presidents] of our country, I think we have to be careful," he said.



Agyeman-Duah raised questions about the integrity of candidates making extravagant promises on the campaign trail, urging caution in the selection process to ensure leaders are capable and trustworthy.