Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu elected as new Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana

Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu has been elected as the new Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Graphic Online reports.

The election took place during the church's ongoing 51st and 13th Biennial Conference at Wesley Cathedral in Kumasi. He succeeds Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, whose tenure is coming to an end.



Very Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu, currently the President of the Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Accra, secured 53.33% of the votes, emerging as the new leader with 226 votes.



The election saw the current Administrative Bishop, Right Rev. Michael Agyarkwa Bossman, come in second with 99 votes, while Right Rev. Prof. Manasseh Edusa-Eyison, the Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese, received 82 votes. Other candidates received significantly fewer votes.



Following his election, the delegates sang Canticle Two from the Methodist Hymn Book in a moment of thanksgiving.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu expressed gratitude to God and the delegates, vowing to serve with all his heart. He emphasized the importance of unity and following God’s will in the coming years.



Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu will officially assume office on October 1, 2024.



His election marks a new chapter for the Methodist Church Ghana as he prepares to lead the church in its spiritual and pastoral mission across the nation.



