Prof Ayensu-Danquah criticizes Akufo-Addo's delay on anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Essikado-Ketan constituency in the Western Region, Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has strongly criticized President Akufo-Addo's delay in accepting and assenting to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill.

The bill, which was unanimously passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, seeks to strengthen laws against LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



In an interview on TV3 New Day on Thursday, March 21, Prof. Ayensu-Danquah expressed her disappointment with the President's handling of the legislation. She accused President Akufo-Addo of exhibiting what she termed the "Napoleonic syndrome," suggesting that he always seeks to be the center of attention and dominate discussions.



"In medicine, we call it the Napoleonic syndrome, he always has to make a point, he always has to be the loudest person in the room," she remarked. "He always has to be the one with the pomp and circumstance, everything he does, he has to do it extra."



The parliamentary candidate emphasized that the President, like any other citizen, is not above the legislature and must respect the decisions made by Parliament. She urged President Akufo-Addo to accept the transmission of the anti-gay bill as mandated by the constitution.



The controversy surrounding the bill escalated when President Akufo-Addo sent a letter dated March 18 to the Clerk of Parliament, requesting the cessation of transmission of the bill to the presidency for assent. The President cited pending applications for an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court as grounds for his decision.

In response to President Akufo-Addo's letter, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin took a firm stance, indicating that the President's refusal to assent to the bill was contemptuous. Speaker Bagbin announced that Parliament would suspend the vetting and approval of the President's ministerial nominees until the Supreme Court ruled on the matter.



The Speaker's decision was prompted by an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor. This legal development rendered Parliament unable to proceed with the approval of new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



The dispute over the anti-gay bill highlights the ongoing tension between the executive and legislative branches of government in Ghana, with both sides standing firm in their positions regarding the controversial legislation.



