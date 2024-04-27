Prof. Dodoo-Arhin calls for plastic waste recycling to reduce environmental impact

The workshop aimed to research new polymer recycling technologies

Professor David Dodoo-Arhin, Director of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) at the University of Ghana, emphasized the importance of recycling and reusing plastic waste to minimize its environmental impact.

He highlighted the significant role of single-use plastic products such as sachets, bottles, and polybags in environmental degradation, stressing the need for sustainable plastic waste management practices.



Speaking at the opening of a workshop on Plastic Waste Recycling in Accra, Prof Dodoo-Arhin underscored the theme, "Strengthening Research and Innovation Capacities in Sustainable Plastic Waste Recycling," as crucial for addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste.



The workshop, organized under the PRIMUS Project, aimed to research new polymer recycling technologies to enhance plastic waste recycling.



Prof Dodoo-Arhin emphasized that recycling, reusing, incineration, and energy recovery were key techniques for downstream plastic waste management.



He noted that single-use plastic waste constituted a significant portion of industrial and municipal waste, highlighting its detrimental environmental impacts, such as marine pollution and public health concerns.

In Ghana, the annual generation of plastic waste exceeds 1 million tonnes, with only about 9.5% collected for recycling. This situation contributes to environmental pollution and poses challenges to waste management.



Prof Dodoo-Arhin called for a shift towards a plastic circular economy and stressed the importance of the "quadruplex innovation helix model" in finding sustainable solutions to plastic waste management.



Mr. Bubu Kumordzie, Waste Segregation Officer of Jekora Ventures, highlighted the potential benefits of innovation in waste management, including reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and the volume of waste sent to landfills.



He identified challenges in waste management, such as high investment costs and a lack of financing, underscoring the need for operational standards and increased awareness of the benefits of using recycled products.