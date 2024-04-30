Prof. Gyampo criticizes Free SHS policy, calls for focus on needy students

Professor Ransford Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has raised concerns about the current framework of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, contending that it lacks sufficient measures to uphold educational quality standards.

Professor Gyampo proposed a revision of the policy to prioritize financially disadvantaged students with strong academic potential. He believes this approach would alleviate the government's financial burden while ensuring that educational quality remains a priority.



During the launch of the Relief and Aid International Educational Scholarship in Accra, Professor Gyampo expressed his views, highlighting the need to rethink the government's approach to free SHS education.

He stated, "Government is trying to provide free education to everybody, free SHS to everybody. But it knows it doesn’t have the resources to do it. But because we have promised that we will do it, we will do it at all costs, whether we can do it or we can’t do it, we will still do it. That does not promote quality education."