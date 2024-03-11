Prof. Kobby Mensah raises concerns over NPP's internal challenges

Prof Kobby Mensah

Prof Kobby Mensah, a respected senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has stirred the political pot with his recent assessment of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting that the party is facing a profound crisis.

In a post shared on social media platform X on Sunday, March 10, 2024, Prof Mensah didn't mince words as he highlighted what he perceives as significant challenges within the NPP. According to him, the party is currently embroiled in a multitude of issues ranging from internal attacks to suspicions and mistrust among its top leadership.



"It's becoming increasingly evident that the NPP is in a state of turmoil," Prof Mensah wrote. "We're witnessing a disturbing trend of internal conflicts, power struggles, and a lack of cohesive leadership."



One of the major points of contention, as highlighted by Prof Mensah, is the ongoing debate surrounding the selection of the party's vice-presidential candidate to run alongside the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This decision, he suggests, has sparked disagreements and divisions within the party ranks, further exacerbating existing tensions.



"Amidst all the chaos, the NPP appears to be grappling with fundamental questions of identity and direction," Prof Mensah continued. "There seems to be a lack of clarity regarding the party's philosophy and policy directions, which is leaving the party base disenchanted and disillusioned."

The senior lecturer's remarks come at a time when the NPP is still reeling from the shock of the untimely death of John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance and NPP Member of Parliament for Ejisu. Allegations of foul play and poisoning have surfaced, with some party members pointing fingers at internal power struggles as a possible motive.



However, amidst the swirling rumors and speculations, the late John Kumah's wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, has vehemently denied claims that her husband was poisoned. Nevertheless, the allegations have only added to the sense of turmoil and uncertainty within the party.



