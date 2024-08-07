Prof. Nyarko supports Kwadaso Market fire victims

Nyarko emphasized the importance of the market to the community

Source: GNA

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister for Education in charge of TVET and MP for Kwadaso, has donated GH₵20,000 to victims of a recent fire at Kwadaso Market, which destroyed property worth millions and affected about 40 traders.

Accompanied by Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng and NPP constituency executives, Prof. Nyarko visited the market to offer support and assure victims of ongoing assistance.



He emphasized the importance of the market to the community and encouraged traders to rebuild their businesses.

The Municipal Assembly plans to implement measures to prevent future fires and will return stalls to the affected traders.



