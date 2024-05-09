Prof. Opoku-Agyemang calls for extension of voter registration exercise

Voter registration exercise

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to contemplate extending the duration of the limited voter registration exercise following reported disruptions and difficulties encountered on the first day of the exercise.

During her visit to registration centers in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the need for the EC to compensate for lost hours or days of inactivity by extending the registration period.



"If there were instances, as I've heard, where no one or only a few individuals were able to register due to challenges with the machines, then it's imperative for the EC to make up for that lost time," she stated.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang suggested that the EC should consider adding an extra day or extending registration hours to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to register without facing undue frustration.