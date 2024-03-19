Prof. Sutherland Addy advocates for transformative impact of teacher capacity-building courses

Professor Esi Sutherland Addy

Professor Esi Sutherland Addy has asserted that teacher capacity-building courses are reshaping teaching perspectives.

She highlighted the profound changes these courses bring to classroom dynamics.



Addressing participants at the 13th Teaching and Learning Conference in Accra, jointly organized by Lincoln Community School and The Educators Network (TEN), Prof. Sutherland Addy emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering peer review and broadening teachers' insights.



The conference, themed "Sankofa: Reflecting, Embracing, Adapting," attracted 600 educators from various private and public schools.



During her presentation, Prof. Sutherland Addy commended the conference's emphasis on teacher well-being and the platform it provided for educators to engage, exchange ideas, and explore innovative teaching methodologies.

She notably stressed the significance of integrating Ghanaian cultural heritage into teaching practices, including language, symbols, and music, to enhance cultural awareness among students.



Mrs. Lesley Tait, Head of Lincoln School, echoed Prof. Sutherland Addy's sentiments, highlighting the direct correlation between teacher effectiveness, student performance, and the learning environment.



She urged educators to embrace modern teaching methods that prioritize critical thinking and problem-solving skills over traditional rote learning approaches.