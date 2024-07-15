Professor Bondzi-Simpson advocates STEAM education over STEM

Professor Phillip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson

Source: GNA

Professor Phillip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Vice Chancellor of Methodist University, has advocated for prioritizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) over the traditional STEM approach.

Speaking at the University of Cape Coast's “Dean’s Awards,” he emphasized that integrating the arts fosters creativity and innovation, essential for addressing complex challenges.



The event honored 92 students for academic excellence. Bondzi-Simpson highlighted that engagement in the arts enhances problem-solving skills and adaptability.

He encouraged students to pursue entrepreneurship and continuous learning for personal growth and community impact. The ceremony's top performer, Ms. Abena Peggy Coleman, achieved a CGPA of 3.95.



