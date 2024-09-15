News

Professor Opoku-Agyemang appeals to Chiefs to support NDC’s push for Electoral accountability.

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: radiogoldlive.com

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on traditional leaders to back the NDC’s demand for accountability from the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the Kundum festival in Axim, she emphasized the need for fair and credible elections.

The NDC has raised concerns about illegal voter transfers and plans to hold a nationwide protest on September 17, 2024, pushing for an independent audit of the voter register.

She urged unity and peaceful elections, expressing confidence in John Mahama's leadership.

Source: radiogoldlive.com