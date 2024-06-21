News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson reappointed for second term as KNUST Vice Chancellor

Akosua Discison Second.png Professor Rita Akosua Dickson

Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson has been reappointed for a second two-year term as Vice Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live