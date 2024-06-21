Professor Rita Akosua Dickson reappointed for second term as KNUST Vice Chancellor

Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson has been reappointed for a second two-year term as Vice Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The University Council made this decision at its 282nd Regular Meeting on June 20, 2024, extending her tenure until July 31, 2026. This follows the Council’s approval of recommendations from a committee evaluating her reappointment.



Professor Dickson, a renowned professor of Pharmacy, became KNUST's first female Vice Chancellor in August 2020. She previously served as the first female Pro-Vice-Chancellor of KNUST from October 2018 and was Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Born on August 1, 1970, Professor Dickson graduated from KNUST with a Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1994 and earned her M.Pharm in Pharmacognosy in 1999. She was awarded a Commonwealth scholarship for her PhD at King's College, University of London, UK. After returning to Ghana in 2007, she advanced from senior lecturer to associate professor by 2014.



Her work as a phytochemist focuses on bioactive natural products for managing diseases. Professor Dickson also serves on the boards of the Pharmacy Council and the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.



