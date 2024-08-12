News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Promise to pay allowances to Nursing and Teacher Trainees was 419 – Mahama

Image 228 Edited.png John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama criticized the current government's decision to reinstate allowances for nurses and teacher trainees, calling it ineffective and financially burdensome.

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama criticized the current government's decision to reinstate allowances for nurses and teacher trainees, calling it ineffective and financially burdensome. He argued that the focus should be on improving access to education and job opportunities rather than merely paying allowances, which are overdue by over 30 months.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh