Promise to pay allowances to Nursing and Teacher Trainees was 419 – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Mynewsgh

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama criticized the current government's decision to reinstate allowances for nurses and teacher trainees, calling it ineffective and financially burdensome. He argued that the focus should be on improving access to education and job opportunities rather than merely paying allowances, which are overdue by over 30 months.





