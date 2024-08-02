Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng predicts NPP victory and election tensions in Ghana

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng has predicted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the 2024 Ghanaian presidential election, with results expected by December 9.

He foresees high tensions and protests around the election results, with a brief period of unrest followed by peace.



The prophet also forecasts significant shifts in parliamentary seats, suggesting the NPP and NDC might both gain and lose seats.

Additionally, he advised Ghanaian youth to stay in the country, promising major advancements in the next seven years.



Read full article