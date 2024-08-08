Prosecute Akufo-Addo’s appointees who are found to be corrupt if you win – Nyaho-Tamakloe urges Mahama

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Source: 3news

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding NPP member, has urged the prosecution of corrupt officials in Akufo-Addo's government and criticized Alan Kyerematen for staying in the administration, which he believes hurt Kyerematen's presidential chances.

He expressed disappointment in Dr. Bawumia's lack of independence, claiming NAPO was imposed as his running mate, and predicted their partnership would struggle.



Nyaho-Tamakloe warned that John Mahama must tackle corruption if elected or risk unpopularity.

He also hinted at shifting support in the NPP's Ashanti stronghold and cautioned against attempts to subvert election results.



