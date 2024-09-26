Prosecute members of Democracy Hub protesters involved in vandalism – NPP Youth Wing to Police

The NPP urged citizens to support law enforcement

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the prosecution of individuals arrested during recent Democracy Hub protests, alleging vandalism and other criminal activities.

In a statement, NPP Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha emphasized the need for accountability, arguing that failure to prosecute could encourage further unrest.



The NPP urged citizens to support law enforcement in maintaining order and upholding the rule of law, highlighting that unruly behavior undermines democracy.

The party insists that those involved must face legal consequences for their actions.



