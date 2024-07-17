Protest on UHAS campus over Honorary Doctorate for Akufo-Addo

Critics claim the President has neglected financial support for the university

There is unrest at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho over the decision to award President Nana Akufo-Addo an honorary doctorate.

Critics claim the President has neglected financial support for the university, which faces issues like incomplete infrastructure and inadequate accommodations for its 6,500 students.



Concerns include the university's reliance on internal funds and loans for development, while the Ghana Education Trust Fund is insufficient.

The honorary degree ceremony is scheduled for July 29, with the university citing the President's contributions to science education, despite widespread discontent within the community.



