Public Enterprises Minister calls for support for FDA to deliver

Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to fully supporting the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) during the FDA's Annual Stakeholders Meeting.

He emphasized the crucial role of the FDA in safeguarding public health, noting that over 80% of human diseases are related to food and drugs.



Cudjoe highlighted the indispensable nature of the FDA’s work, comparing it to divine protection.

Despite challenges like staffing and salary constraints, the FDA's efforts to ensure food and medical safety are vital for the nation's well-being and development.



FDA CEO Dr. Delese Mimi Darko pledged continued dedication to their mandate.



