Public told to avoid political attire at Otumfuo's silver jubilee celebrations

Otumfuo's 25th anniversary committee

The public has been advised against donning political party colors during the ongoing celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Otumfuo’s Silver Jubilee Planning Committee, led by Juabenhene, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, stressed that the festivities should remain apolitical, particularly in light of the upcoming elections.



Nsuase Poku Agyeman II, Otumfuo’s Akyeamehene, conveyed the committee's message during a press conference held at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, urging attendees to uphold the spirit of unity and neutrality.



“Asantehene stands as a symbol for all. Regardless of one's background, we gather here to honor the Overlord of the Golden Stool, without promoting individual or party interests,” he emphasized.

While events like the book launch on Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II and the grand food fair (Feast Ghana) have already commenced, concerns have arisen over the sight of some attendees adorning party symbols. The committee aims to deter such displays at upcoming festivities.



Among the upcoming events is the 'Ahohor Durbar' on April 24, coinciding with Awukudae, where guests from across the globe will pay homage to the Asantehene.



Other highlights include the 'Fireworks Night' on Thursday, followed by a Musical Concert, and a grand non-denominational Church service at Dwabrem on Friday, marking the exact date of Otumfuo's ascension to the throne 25 years ago.