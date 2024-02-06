Put your trust in John Mahama - Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the people of northern Ghana to place their trust in John Mahama for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking during the second day of the NDC flag-bearer's 'Building Ghana Tour' in Tamale, Kwetey emphasized that individuals with small businesses cannot rely on the Nana Addo-Bawumia government, warning of potential burdensome taxes that could harm enterprises.



Encouraging voters to make informed decisions in December, he called for prioritizing candidates who genuinely focus on the welfare of the people, regardless of geographical location.



Kwetey highlighted Mahama's trustworthiness and track record, contrasting it with other leaders.

"Northern region, you have produced a person that we can be proud of, a genuine son of the region, a genuine son of Ghana. He tells the truth. When he speaks, don’t you trust him? Yes, you can trust him. He told Ghana that even though dumsor was not caused by me, I will fix dumsor. And what did he do? He fixed it," he said.



"So you can commit your business into his hands because he is a man that can be trusted. You can commit your farms into his hands; he is a man that can be trusted. You can commit Ghana and the resources of Ghana and the destiny of 30 million plus Ghanaians into his hands because he can be trusted.”



"The same cannot be said of the other son that came from your region. That other son that comes from the Northeastern part of this region of yours cannot be trusted. So you have produced two sons, one can be trusted, the other one you cannot even give your small business into his hands. Comrades, you owe it to Ghana to ensure that the son who can be trusted rises again to the leadership of this country," Mr Kwetey added.