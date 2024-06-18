Putin to visit North Korea for first time in 24 years

The two leaders last met in September in the Russian city of Vladivostok

Source: BBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised North Korea for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine ahead of his first visit to Pyongyang in 24 years to meet Kim Jong Un.

Putin promised to build independent trade and security systems with Pyongyang and vowed support against US "pressure and threats." The visit, described as a "friendly state visit," may include signing a partnership agreement and a parade.



Putin's delegation includes key ministers. Strengthening ties with North Korea helps Putin counter Western efforts to isolate Moscow.

The US expressed concern over the deepening relationship, suspecting military cooperation and arms deals, which both countries deny.



