Putin vows deeper ties with Vietnam in visit criticised by US

Vladimir Putin met Vietnamese President To Lam as he began a state visit to Vietnam on Thursday

Source: BBC

Vietnamese President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Hanoi to strengthen ties, emphasizing their strategic partnership.

Putin's visit to Vietnam follows his trip to North Korea, showcasing Russia's diplomatic support in the region. The U.S. criticized the visit, claiming it promotes Russia's war in Ukraine.



Vietnam values its historic ties with Russia, which provided significant military, economic, and diplomatic support since the 1950s. Despite growing economic ties with the U.S. and Europe, Vietnam relies on Russian military equipment and oil partnerships.

Vietnam practices "bamboo diplomacy," maintaining relations with multiple powers without formal alliances.



