Queen Mothers Foundation calls for agricultural modernisation to attract the youth

Queen Mothers Foundation

The Queen Mothers Foundation has emphasised the need to modernise the agricultural sector in Ghana to attract the youth and other professionals.

The foundation urged the government to put in place policies that would encourage the financial sector to support the agricultural sector.



This is seen as crucial to inspire and attract the youth and other professionals who would want to go into farming. The foundation has already implemented a number of interventions that have benefited a lot of the youth in agribusiness and created career opportunities for students right from school.



One such initiative is the boot camp that has empowered over 6,000 students, some of whom have been able to gain good employment in agribusinesses, while others have been able to establish themselves through support with seed capitals and inputs.



The foundation has also supported queenmothers with seeds and other startups, which in turn has attracted more people to venture into agriculture and lowered social vices such as teenage pregnancy and robbery in the country.

The Founder and Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, made this call during the media launch of the sixth edition of the Gathering of the Royals organised by Agri House Foundation in Accra.



This event, scheduled to take place on February 29, 2024, is expected to bring together over 300 queenmothers and women in agriculture from across the 16 regions. Dubbed “Seeds of Change: Cultivating Gender Equality in Agriculture and Honouring Women’s Advancement,” it is expected to delve into issues on gender and its influence in advancing and building sustainable women farmers across the regions.



The Vice-President of the Queen Mothers Foundation, Nana Kobiwaa Acquah, said the queenmothers were committed to working with Agrihouse Foundation to create an inclusive, innovative, community-driven change and a collaborative environment.



This collaboration would help in the exchange of ideas and leverage their knowledge and expertise to find innovative solutions that can transform the agricultural sector in their communities and the country at large.