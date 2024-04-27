Queenmother urges youth support for peace plan in Nkwanta South

Ohemaa Nyarkoa Onyunkilin

Ohemaa Nyarkoa Onyunkilin, the Queenmother of the Adele Traditional Area, has appealed to the youth of Nkwanta South Municipality to back the implementation of a peace plan aimed at resolving the longstanding conflicts in the area.

Expressing concern over the loss of lives and destruction of property resulting from the conflicts, she emphasized the need for lasting and peaceful solutions to ensure the safety, prosperity, and development of the region.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic at Nkwanta, Ohemaa Onyunkilin highlighted the recent communal conflict between the Atwodies and Adeles, which led to the tragic death of 16 people and the vandalism of properties worth thousands of cedis.



She underscored the importance of upholding the law and preventing individuals or groups from disrupting the peace.



The conflict between the Atwodies and Adeles reportedly began when the former wanted to celebrate their yam festival at the Nkwanta Municipal School Park, a move contested by the Adeles who claimed ownership of the land.



This disagreement escalated into violence, prompting the government to close all schools and impose a curfew to restore order.

The queenmother lamented the negative impact of the conflict on Nkwanta, once a thriving commercial center and food basket, now disrupted by the cessation of normal life and the departure of teachers from the community.



She called for a review of the curfew to revive markets and allow access to healthcare for pregnant women and emergency patients.



Local leaders, including Assembly members Ishmael Gbati and Awal Zakary Yerimah, echoed the queenmother's plea for a review of the curfew to enable normalcy to return to Nkwanta.



They emphasized the importance of settling disputes amicably and urged the government to consider the impact of the curfew on the region's economic activities.