Radio Univers launches 30th anniversary with rebranding campaign

Radio Univers launches 30th anniversary

Radio Univers, the campus-based station of the University of Ghana, has launched its 30th-anniversary celebrations with a rebranding campaign aimed at transforming the station into a youth-focused, urban lifestyle, music-driven, and socially responsible platform.

The Station Manager, Dr. Abubakari Sidick Ahmed, known as Alhaji, announced this at the anniversary launch, emphasizing the station's commitment to delivering high-quality content that empowers, educates, entertains, and resonates with local and international audiences, Graphic Online reports.



The rebranding aims to position Radio Univers as a platform that not only entertains but also contributes to research and innovation across various fields, initiates and influences development conversations, and nurtures world-class talents in broadcasting and media arts in West Africa and beyond.



The station, with a frequency of 105.7 Megahertz, was founded in 1993 under the leadership of the then Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor George Benneh.



During the anniversary launch, volunteers who were nurtured by the station while on campus and had gone on to become professional journalists shared their experiences, highlighting the impact of Radio Univers on their lives and careers.



The celebration also featured reminiscences from accomplished members of society, including Prof. Kwesi Yankah, who shared fond memories of their time with the station.

Dr. Ahmed outlined the station's strategies for transformation, which include integrating semi-commercial practices while preserving its core campus-community-oriented values.



This approach aims to ensure that Radio Univers remains connected with its roots while embracing growth.



The station plans to adopt a semi-commercial business model through various revenue generation initiatives, partnerships with businesses/brands, and organizing engaging events to appeal to its target audience.



To align with digital media trends, Dr. Ahmed emphasized the need for the station to undergo an equipment upgrade to enable live video production and streaming via digital channels and its websites.



He also highlighted plans to engage with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements under the new model.

In his keynote address, former Director of Newspapers with the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, urged Radio Univers to uphold independence, assertiveness, freedom, fairness, balance, courage, and responsibility.



He emphasized the radio's role in leading national discourse, promoting diversity and pluralism, and working towards common solutions to national issues.



The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, commended Radio Univers for producing talents for the Ghanaian media space and urged the station to maintain professional and ethical standards.