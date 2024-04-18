Railways Ministry assures safety after new train accident, investigation underway

New train involved in an accident

Following an accident involving the new train intended for the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, the Ministry of Railways Development has assured the public of its commitment to safety and the ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred during a test run in the Asuogyaman District, where the train collided with a stationary vehicle placed across the rail track.



The Ministry confirmed that the accident took place around 12:10 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2024, stating, "Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle."



Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among passengers, crew, or bystanders, according to the Ministry.



In response to the incident, the Ministry has reported it to the police and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances.



The damaged train has been moved to the workshop for assessment and repairs.



The Ministry emphasized its priority on safety, stating, "We assure the public that safety remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring the continued safe operation of our railway systems."

In addition, the Minister of Railway Development, Peter Amewu, provided an update on the situation, noting that engineers are currently working on the damaged train.



In an interview on Citi FM, he stated, "Engineers are currently working on it, the train has been brought back to the workshop... We’re hoping that the insurance company will work on it as quickly as possible to bring the train back on the line."



Regarding reports of the state procuring 12 trains for the Ghana Railways Company, expected to operate both regional and long-distance lines, the Ghana Railway Development Authority denied such reports.



Minister Amewu reiterated the Ministry's commitment to transparency and safety, stating, "We urge all stakeholders to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when operating or crossing railway tracks."



Read the Ministry's full statement below:



