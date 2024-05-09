Rainstorm ravages Anlo schools, leaving educational infrastructure in ruins

The rainstorm destroyed structures in over 20 schools

A severe rainstorm accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in the Anlo Constituency of the Volta Region, causing extensive damage to educational facilities.

Roofs of seven Senior High Schools (SHS) and approximately 18 basic schools were torn off by the fierce winds, leaving students and staff vulnerable to harsh weather conditions and disrupting academic operations.



Confirming the incident, Wisdom Adeti, the headmaster of Anlo Senior High School, highlighted the urgent need for assistance, particularly to repair the severely damaged ICT lab, physics lab, and dining halls.



Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Adeti emphasized the significant impact of the storm on school infrastructure, stressing the necessity for immediate action to address the situation.

Anloga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Seth Yormewu, echoed Adeti's sentiments, emphasizing the enormity of the damage and calling for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Education.



Yormewu appealed to philanthropists and the Ministry of Education for support in repairing the damaged school structures, citing the inability of the assembly alone to afford the necessary repairs.