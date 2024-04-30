Ranford Antwi to run as Independent Candidate for Sunyani East Parliamentary Seat

Ransford Antwi

Ranford Antwi, an entrepreneur based in Sunyani, has announced his bid to contest the Sunyani East Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the upcoming December general election.

His decision was prompted by the persistent calls and invitations from constituents who seek to address the underdevelopment that has plagued the area for years.



Antwi, expressing his commitment to the cause, stated that after extensive listening, engagement, and reflection, he felt compelled to respond to the constituents' calls.



In a statement on his Facebook page, Antwi described his candidacy as part of a broader initiative, the Sunyani East Project, which draws inspiration from the legacy of their forefathers. He emphasized that his decision to run was not driven by personal gain but by a desire to serve and improve the welfare of the constituency.



Antwi pledged to prioritize the needs of the constituents if elected, highlighting his passion, commitment, and competence to excel in the role of a parliamentarian.



Antwi highlighted his track record as a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his positive relationship with key members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He mentioned that in the 1990s, alongside figures like Nana Obiri Boahen and Wilson Benneh (Now Drobo-Omanhene), he played a crucial role as a communicator for the NPP in the region.



Despite acknowledging the challenges ahead, Antwi expressed confidence that with unity and hard work, they can overcome obstacles and bring positive change to the constituency.



He also addressed the financial constraints of running as an independent candidate, explaining that he was not well-resourced enough to afford contesting on a party ticket.



Antwi called on supporters of the NPP who had been disillusioned by past leadership, NDC followers seeking a credible candidate, and independent voters looking for a selfless leader, to join him in his campaign.



He acknowledged the tough road ahead but remained optimistic, urging constituents to stand firm and challenge the obstacles hindering the constituency from receiving its fair share of national resources.