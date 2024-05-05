Rashid Pelpuo slams Energy Minister over denial of dumsor

Rashid Pelpuo

Wa Central MP, Rashid Pelpuo, has rebuked Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for consistently denying recent power outages, arguing that former President Mahama's actions to address past power challenges have benefited the current administration.

Pelpuo's critique comes in response to Opoku Prempeh's assertion that power outages occurred solely under Mahama's tenure, labeling the current situation as 'dum sie sie,' meaning temporary outages for repairs.



During an interview on Eyewitness News on May 3rd, 2024, Pelpuo condemned the Minister's remarks as 'insulting' to Ghanaians, emphasizing Mahama's efforts to alleviate power shortages and criticizing the current administration's failure to increase energy capacity.

He stated, "If there is dumsor, which we know there is, and you come to tell us there is no dumsor, it is an insult to the Ghanaian. It is a way of disrespect towards the feelings and the pulses of Ghanaians. It is unacceptable and I think Ghanaians should always take them on."