Rawlings’ cousin Michael Agbotui Soussoudis passes on

Michael Agbotui Soussoudis

Michael Agbotui Soussoudis, a cousin of late President Jerry Rawlings, has died in South Africa from lung failure.

Soussoudis is remembered for his role in the Sharon Scranage espionage scandal in the 1980s, where he obtained sensitive CIA information through a romantic relationship with CIA clerk Sharon Scranage.



This led to the exposure and arrest of CIA informants in Ghana and a planned coup.

Soussoudis was later arrested in the US but returned to Ghana after being exchanged for CIA agents.



His actions had significant implications for US-Ghana relations.



