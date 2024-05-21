Rawlings family celebrates Asantehene's 74th birthday and silver jubilee

the Rawlings family participated in the commemorative Akwasidae ceremony at Dwabrem

The family of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, recently joined the grand celebrations in Kumasi to honor the 74th birthday and 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Clad in vibrant attire, the Rawlings family participated in the commemorative Akwasidae ceremony at Dwabrem, Manhyia Palace on Sunday, May 12.



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, accompanied by her adult children—Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings—extended their congratulations to the Asantehene.



"It was a splendid and colorful ceremony, adding beauty and grandeur to the celebration," said a member of the family.



Earlier in the week, on Monday, May 6, the Rawlings family, led by Nana Konadu, attended the Birthday Thanksgiving Service at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi.

The family also participated in a birthday dinner that evening in honor of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. "We are deeply honored to celebrate such a significant milestone with the Asantehene," Nana Konadu expressed.



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who is a direct descendant of the Ashanti Royal family, emphasized her strong ties to Manhyia and her commitment to participating in traditional Ashanti events. "Being part of these celebrations is a responsibility I cherish," she remarked.



The Rawlings family's presence at these events underscores the close relationship between the former First Family and the Ashanti Kingdom, highlighting their ongoing respect and admiration for the Asantehene.



"We are proud to stand with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in celebration of his leadership and legacy," the statement from the Rawlings family concluded.