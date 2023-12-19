Re-arrest of New Force spokesperson is an international disgrace - Francis-Xavier Sosu

Legal Representative of the spokesperson of the New Force Movement, Francis-Xavier Sosu

The legal representation of Shalimar Abbuissi, the spokesperson of the New Force Movement, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has condemned the circumstances surrounding the re-arrest of his client, describing it as an act that brings international disgrace to the country.

Sosu expressed his disappointment in the conduct of the immigration officers and raised concerns about the signals being sent to the international community.



Speaking to the media after a scuffle with officials from the Ghana Immigration Service, Sosu highlighted the treatment of the Belgian national, stating that it conveyed the wrong message to the global community.



“You came to the court to ask the court you want the charges against the person be dropped. The charges have been dropped and the person is discharged, then you bundle her up as though she is a common criminal. If you really want the person in your office, we would come to the office after here.



“When the court told us earlier to be in your office three times a week, we were there every single day. What kind of intentional disgrace is this? Are we living in a democracy or are we in a jungle?” he asked.



Francis-Xaviar Sosu stressed on the importance of being mindful of the international implications of such actions, questioning how Ghanaians living abroad would react if their fellow citizens were treated similarly in foreign countries.

“Honestly, I am sincerely disappointed. This is because the same immigration officers told us that her permits have been revoked. If that has happened, where is the evidence of her revocation? You should have brought it to the court for us to see then you can take her.



“But you didn't do that, and then you bundle the person as if she is a common criminal and send her away like that. What they have done is a complete assault, it was completely uncalled for. I think that we must really watch it because where we are going, we are sending the wrong signal to the international community,” he stated.



He continued: “After all, there are Ghanaians who are also in other countries. If your citizens are treated this way in another country, would you be happy? Do you know the number of Ghanaians who are abroad or even in Belgium?



Lawyer for Shalimar Abbiusi Francis Xavier Sosu has described the manner in which his client was rearrested as an international disgrace.#StarrNews pic.twitter.com/VjFQJ1BJUJ — Starr 103.5 FM (@Starr1035Fm) December 19, 2023

