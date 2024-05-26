Recent rain exposes more infrastructural deficit in the city of Accra

Authorities must prioritize maintaining drainage systems

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The recent heavy downpour and subsequent flooding have severely impacted pedestrians and motorists, causing significant delays and hazardous conditions.

Flooded roadways hindered pedestrians' safety and mobility, while drivers faced dangerous driving conditions and traffic congestion.



The flooding, exacerbated by inadequate drainage systems, highlighted the urgent need for improved infrastructure and emergency response measures.

Authorities must prioritize maintaining drainage systems, roads, and traffic control plans to ensure safety and efficiency during adverse weather.



This event underscores the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact of future weather-related disasters.



