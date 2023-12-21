Reconsider your decision to abandon the use of indelible ink in elections - Nana Akomea to EC

STC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Akomea has cautioned the Electoral Commission on their decision to abandon the use of indelible ink during elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has served notice that the indelible ink will no longer be required in the nation's elections.



The Commission assures that a biometric authentication system has been adopted to replace the indelible ink which is a semi-permanent dye applied to a voter's finger to prevent double voting and this move is being piloted at the ongoing district elections.



"Once you have been verified, it goes into the system, and you cannot come back a second time. You can try it if you wish at this election. Of course, it will be deemed as an electoral offence," the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa expressed confidence in the new system.



But Nana Akomea has asked the EC to rethink their decision, explaining that though this is a good initiative, it is advisable to weigh the pros and cons ensuring the system is foolproof.

He expounded that machines are not entirely fail-safe, so wondered if the EC authentication system is fully reliable.



"These are machines. It can be faulty anytime...If the EC says it won't use the india ink again, they should be careful...You can't rely on them (machines) 100%" and they must consult with all the parties for them to agree to the arrangements, he commented during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



