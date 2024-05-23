Recruitment Scam: You erred; just apologize to Ghanaians - Interior Minister tells Ato Forson

Henry Quartey, Minister for Interior

Source: Peace FM Online

Interior Minister Henry Quartey refuted Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's claim that each NPP parliamentary candidate received 30 recruitment slots in an ongoing process.

Quartey emphasized that no such allocation has been made and criticized Forson for making unsubstantiated claims about security matters.



Forson had alleged that NPP candidates were given slots to appoint loyalists to security services during a May 20 press conference, urging transparency in recruitment.

Quartey, in a May 22 interview on Peace FM, warned that Forson's comments could pose security risks and called for him to apologize for the false allegations.



