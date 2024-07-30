News

Recruitment of Nurses a Political Gimmick—Minority in Parliament

Minorty Gimics.png The minority claims this is a deceptive tactic to win votes

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The minority in Parliament has accused the government of using the recruitment of 15,200 nurses and midwives as a political strategy to garner votes.

This recruitment, scheduled from August 5 to August 29, 2024, was announced by the Ministry of Health following clearance from the Finance Ministry.

The minority claims this is a deceptive tactic to win votes, similar to a previous instance in 2020, where recruitment was timed just before elections.

They argue that once re-elected, the government typically delays further recruitment, leading to prolonged unemployment for health graduates and negatively impacting healthcare delivery.

