Reduce corruption by 10% to bolster Ghana's economy - Alan Kyeremanten

Alan Kojo Kyeremanten

Alan Kojo Kyeremanten, the Founder of the Movement for Change, has stated the critical role of reducing corruption by 10% in alleviating Ghana's economic challenges.

Kyeremanten asserts that corruption significantly contributes to Ghana's indebtedness to international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and external creditors, as a select few amass wealth at the expense of the nation.



Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on February 3, Kyeremanten indicated that even a modest reduction of 10% in corruption could yield a twofold increase in economic performance, amounting to approximately 20%.



Highlighting the pervasive impact of corruption across all sectors, Kyeremanten pledged to initiate a comprehensive anti-corruption agenda upon receiving the political mandate, signing a citizen's contract with the people of Ghana to wage a relentless war against corruption.

Moreover, Kyeremanten outlined his Great Transformational Programme (GTP), comprising six clusters aimed at addressing systemic issues. The economic cluster aims to enhance economic growth, while constitutional reforms target governance quality, fostering behavioral and attitudinal changes among citizens.



Attributing Ghana's persistent challenges in combating corruption to leadership and constitutional deficiencies, Kyeremanten emphasised the need for exemplary leadership practices and transparent legal frameworks. He advocated for legislative and regulatory reforms to eradicate corrupt incentives embedded within existing laws and regulations.



Kyeremanten's assertions align with the recent release of Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, which ranked Ghana 70th out of 180 countries, maintaining a score of 43 out of 100 since 2020. While Ghana outperformed several sub-Saharan African nations, including Burkina Faso, South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania, and Lesotho, on the index, the stagnant score underscores the persistent challenges in addressing corruption.