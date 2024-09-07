News

Reflect on NPP’s achievement and vote wisely – Napo to Ghanaian youth

NAPOScreenshot 2024 09 07 104438.png Napo assured there will be a strong focus on job creation

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, has urged Ghanaians to consider the NPP's achievements as they approach the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the youth in Assin Central, he highlighted accomplishments such as Free SHS, restored nursing and teacher training allowances, and the creation of 2.3 million jobs.

He assured that under Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's leadership, there will be a strong focus on job creation and engaging the youth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Prempeh encouraged voters to support the NPP in the upcoming elections based on these achievements.

