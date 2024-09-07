Reflect on NPP’s achievement and vote wisely – Napo to Ghanaian youth

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Mynewsgh

Running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has urged Ghanaians to reflect on the many achievements of the NPP as they head to election 2024.

Among the achievements, he asked them to remember include Free SHS, the restoration of nursing and teacher training allowances, the creation of 2.3 million jobs, among others.

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh was engaging the youth on his tour of the Assin Central Constituency,



