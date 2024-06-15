News

Regional House of Chiefs disclaims suspension of Berekum Traditional Council

Chief Rings Kente A Ghanaian chief in regalia

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs has denied suspending the Berekum Traditional Council, contrary to an earlier announcement by its President, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

In a response to a legal motion filed against the House, the Registrar, Madam Ama Konadu Kusi, stated that the House never met to take such a decision.

Instead, the Paramount Chiefs made a personal decision regarding their relationship with the Berekum Traditional Council, which is not a member of the Regional House of Chiefs.

The affidavit emphasized that the decision was not an administrative or judicial function, but a personal choice.

