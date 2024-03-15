Regional Maritime University hosts matriculation for new intakes

946 postgraduate and undergraduate students from member and non-member countries were admitted

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) conducted its 21st and 9th matriculation ceremonies on Friday, admitting students from the August 2023 and January 2024 intakes.

A total of 946 postgraduate and undergraduate students from member and non-member countries were admitted for the 2023/2024 academic year.



Of the admitted students, 554 (58.6%) had completed registration, including 68 postgraduate and 486 undergraduate students, with 431 males and 123 females.



During the ceremony, Ag. Vice Chancellor Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr. commended the new students for their admission and assured them of a conducive learning environment.



Dr. Brooks highlighted the university's commitment to enhancing teaching and learning facilities to support student success in their respective fields of study.

Furthermore, there has been a notable increase in female enrollment in sea-faring programs such as Nautical Science and Marine Engineering, reflecting the university's efforts to encourage more women to pursue marine-related programs.



The Ghana Shippers Authority has also initiated a scholarship scheme for financially challenged yet academically excellent female students in Marine Engineering, a commendable initiative according to Dr. Brooks.



Moreover, the RMU aims to become a leading institution in Africa by introducing new postgraduate and undergraduate programs, including M.Sc. Coastal Environment Management, M.Sc. Electrical Power Engineering, M.Sc. Safety, Security, and Risk Management, and B.Sc. Oceanography and Marine Technology.



Dr. Brooks emphasized the university's collaboration with industry to provide students with exposure and employment opportunities after graduation, while also advising students to uphold academic integrity and avoid cheating.