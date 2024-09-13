Register rumpus: Return our hard drive – NDC to EC

Omane Boamah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded an independent forensic audit of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), accusing it of manipulating the voters' register ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections.

The NDC claims the EC has been withholding a hard drive containing critical data submitted for forensic review for over a week.



They allege irregularities in voter transfers and missing details.

The party has planned a public rally on September 17, 2024, to push for transparency and a forensic audit to ensure electoral integrity.



Read full article