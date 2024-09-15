News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Rekindle spirit of accountability - Prof Boateng challenges civil society

PrfScreenshot 2024 09 15 141300.png The conference marked 21 years of the sandwich program

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: GNA

Prof. William Boateng of the University of Cape Coast has criticized the excessive power held by politicians in Ghana, suggesting it leads to wealth accumulation rather than societal progress.

Speaking at the ninth Sandwich Conference on September 13, he warned that this power imbalance contributes to political and economic crises, urging a vibrant civil society to hold politicians accountable.

Prof. Boateng also highlighted the need for Ghanaians to overcome a culture of timidity and challenge their leaders more actively.

The conference marked 21 years of the sandwich program, which now offers advanced courses in social behavior and conflict management.

Read full article

Source: GNA